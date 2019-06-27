State Street Corporation (STT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

State Street Corporation ( STT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.24, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STT was $55.24, representing a -42.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.50 and a 3.19% increase over the 52 week low of $53.53.

STT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). STT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.97. Zacks Investment Research reports STT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.27%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( RDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 4.47% over the last 100 days. KCE has the highest percent weighting of STT at 2.09%.