State Dept. approves possible $8 billion fighter jet sale to Taiwan

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday in an official notification to Congress.

The sale being considered would be for 66 aircraft, 75 General Electric engines, as well as other systems, DSCA said in a statement. It said the sale serves U.S. national, economic and security interests and would help Taiwan maintain a credible defense.

