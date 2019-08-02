Quantcast

State Bank of India posts profit for first quarter

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - State Bank of India ( SBI ) on Friday reported a profit for the first-quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, as India's largest lender by assets earned more interest income, while provisions for bad loans dropped.

Net profit stood at 23.12 billion rupees$332.14 million, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 48.76 billion rupeesreported last year due to lower trading income and treasury losses, the bank on Friday.

About 22 analysts, on an average, had expected the Mumbai-based lender to post a profit of 40.83 billion rupees, Refinitiv data showed.

Interest earned rose 6.5% to 626.38 billion rupees, while provisions for bad loans dived 10.7% in the quarter.

($1 = 69.6100 Indian rupees)





