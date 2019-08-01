State Auto Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STFC

In trading on Thursday, shares of State Auto Financial Corp. (Symbol: STFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.82, changing hands as low as $28.46 per share. State Auto Financial Corp. shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STFC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.46 per share, with $36.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.56.
