Starwood, Apollo bid for $4 bln GE air-finance unit

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - Starwood Capital Group and Apollo Global Management have submitted offers to buy an aircraft-financing business owned by General Electric Co that could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GE is working with advisers as it explores a possible sale of PK AirFinance, a unit of the company's broader aircraft-leasing business known as GECAS, and has received interest from potential suitors, some of which have advanced into the next round of bidding, according to the report

GE and Apollo Global declined to comment, while Starwood Capital was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment.





