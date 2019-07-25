Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Is now a good time to buy Starbucks (SBUX) stock? The company, which is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell, has seen its shares rise to all-time highs, gaining some 40% year to date, besting the 19% rise in the S&P 500 index.

In other words, expectations are high and the premium coffee chain has a lot to prove Thursday, namely whether it can sustain its accelerated pace of revenue growth and same-store sales (SSSG)? While concerns remain about Starbucks’ U.S. market saturation, Wall Street is now focusing on what the management is doing to continue the uptrend in SSSG. In the second quarter, SSSG rose 3% globally, thanks to a 4% rise in the U.S. and a 3% rise in China.

Various initiatives include expanding the company’s delivery service, growing its digital relationships and enhancing the company’s in-store experience are expected to keep SSSG in positive territory. The company's growth strategy in overseas, particularly in China, has begun to pay dividends as evidenced by its previous two quarters, during which it delivered not only double-digit revenue growth but also strong SSSG.

The company's rewards program in China, launched earlier this year, has also been well-received.

“Member acquisition has accelerated and 90-day active rewards members increased by 1 million during Q2 to a total of 8.3 million," said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson during the company's Q2 conference call. Betting on the world’s second largest economy seems like a good strategy, especially given China’s ongoing rate of economic growth. Investors will look to see whether the company can build on this momentum.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street expects the Seattle, Wash.-based company to earn 72 cents per share on revenue of $6.67 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 62 cents per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are projected to rise 14.8% year over year to $2.78 per share, while full-year revenue of $26.24 billion would rise 6.1% year over year.

The company last quarter impressed with both strong same-store sales and by creating more digital customer relationships. Active reward members has grown by mid double-digit in the past two quarters, suggesting increased loyalty. While the rewards program is key to the company’s domestic results, Starbucks is investing heavily on its global expansion strategy. Starbucks plans to open some 2,100 stores this fiscal year, including about 1,100 in the China and Asia-Pacific region.

The management has also outlined plans to open 600 in the Americas segment and another 400 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This suggests the company believes it still has tons of room to grow its global footprint. Investors will want an update on this expansion strategy and how it might impact near-term profits. For fiscal 2019, the management expects its revenue to rise in the range of 5% to 7%, while SSSG are projected to rise between 3% and 4%.

Meanwhile, from a valuation perspective, to the extent the company can execute its global growth strategy, while meeting near-term SSSG targets, Starbucks stock still can still work despite trading near all-time highs.