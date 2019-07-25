Quantcast

Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) reported its quarterly earnings results late today, amassing a profit that is stronger than what Wall Street projected, while sales also beat the guidance, lifting SBUX stock more than 5% after hours.

Starbucks Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The coffee chain - based out of Seattle, Wash. - announced that for its third quarter of 2019 , it brought in net income of $1.37 billion, or $1.12 per share, a 60.7% surge year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, the business amassed a profit of 78 cents per share, ahead of the 72 cents per share that Wall Street called for, according to the survey compiled by  Refinitiv .

Starbucks reported revenue of $6.82 billion over the three-month period, about 8% higher than its sales during the same quarter a year ago. Analysts predicted the coffee business would amass sales of $6.67 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll.

"Our two targeted long-term growth markets, the U.S. and China, performed extremely well across a number of measures as a result of our focus on enhancing the customer experience, driving new beverage innovation and accelerating the expansion of our digital customer relationships," CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Starbucks added that its global comps grew 6% year-over-year, better than the 4% gain Wall Street called for, per Refinitiv.

SBUX stock is up about 5.7% after the bell today-shares had been gaining 0.4% during regular trading hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: SBUX


