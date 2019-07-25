Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) reported its quarterly earnings results late today, amassing a profit that is stronger than what Wall Street projected, while sales also beat the guidance, lifting SBUX stock more than 5% after hours.

The coffee chain - based out of Seattle, Wash. - announced that for its third quarter of 2019 , it brought in net income of $1.37 billion, or $1.12 per share, a 60.7% surge year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, the business amassed a profit of 78 cents per share, ahead of the 72 cents per share that Wall Street called for, according to the survey compiled by Refinitiv .

Starbucks reported revenue of $6.82 billion over the three-month period, about 8% higher than its sales during the same quarter a year ago. Analysts predicted the coffee business would amass sales of $6.67 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll.

"Our two targeted long-term growth markets, the U.S. and China, performed extremely well across a number of measures as a result of our focus on enhancing the customer experience, driving new beverage innovation and accelerating the expansion of our digital customer relationships," CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Starbucks added that its global comps grew 6% year-over-year, better than the 4% gain Wall Street called for, per Refinitiv.

SBUX stock is up about 5.7% after the bell today-shares had been gaining 0.4% during regular trading hours.

