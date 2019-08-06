Quantcast

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SBUX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.7, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $93.7, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.72 and a 83.03% increase over the 52 week low of $51.20.

SBUX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ). SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.72%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBUX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF ( PEJ )
  • Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY )
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IECS )
  • Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF ( PKW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IECS with an increase of 7.54% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 5.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar