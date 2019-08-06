Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SBUX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.7, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $93.7, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.72 and a 83.03% increase over the 52 week low of $51.20.

SBUX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ). SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.72%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF ( PEJ )

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IECS )

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF ( PKW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IECS with an increase of 7.54% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 5.94%.