Quantcast

Starbucks China rival Luckin sales surge in first results since IPO

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc reported a more than seven-fold jump in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, in its first earnings report as a public company, as the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp rapidly opened new stores in its home market.

Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened to 1.21 billion yuan ($172.5 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from 1.13 billion, a year earlier as the company aggressively invests to overtake Starbucks this year as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in China.

Total net revenue rose to 909.1 million yuan from 121.5 million yuan.

($1 = 7.0154 Chinese yuan renminbi)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: LK ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar