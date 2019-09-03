Starboard discloses 7.5% stake in Box, shares rise

Reuters





Sept 3 Reuters - U.S. hedge fund Starboard Value LP a 7.5% stake in cloud service provider Box Inc on Tuesday, calling its shares "undervalued".

Box shares were up 7.7% at $16 after the bell.

Starboard is now the second biggest stakeholder in the company, after Vanguard Group Inc, which has a 11.41% stake as of June 30, according to Refinitiv data.

Last week, Box reported better-than-expected second quarter revenue, but shares fell 8% in extended trading as investors were disappointed after the company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook.