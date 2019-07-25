Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Star Group, L.P. ( SGU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGU was $9.71, representing a -5.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 9.47% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

SGU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). SGU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64.

