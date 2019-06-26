Stantec Inc (STN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Stantec Inc ( STN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.107 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.73% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.19, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STN was $24.19, representing a -9.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.74 and a 12.83% increase over the 52 week low of $21.44.

STN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). STN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports STN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.21%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.