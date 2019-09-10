Stanley Black's Business Unit Rolls Out New Door Solution

STANLEY Access Technologies, a business unit of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 's SWK STANLEY Security Solutions division recently announced the availability of DuraFit - its latest telescoping automatic door solution. Trialed for years at extreme temperatures, the company's new telescoping automatic door solution caters to the requirements for high traffic access at places like hospitals, retail and hotels.



Featuring new iQ Controller and durable parts, the bi-part, six-panel telescopic DuraFit delivers a complete durable door solution, ensuring a seamless slide. As a matter of fact, the telescoping automatic door solution has easy installation capabilities even in compact spaces, which facilitates pedestrian foot traffic in high volume. Tested to highest level of security standards, DuraFit incorporates full-height security hooks that make the door solution resistive to crowbar attacks. Notably, the telescoping automatic door solution is compliant with the several code bodies like UL, ANSI/BHMA A156.10, cUL, IBC, BOCA, UBC, ICBO, NFPA 101.



Existing Business Scenario



Stanley Black & Decker anticipates gaining from strengthening foothold in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend and efforts to innovate products as well as growing recognition for its products in 2019. In this regard, brands like Newell Tools have been strengthening the company's tools business through deeper penetration into markets worldwide. In addition, the buyout of industrial business of Nelson Fastener Systems (April 2018) has been boosting its Engineered Fastening business.



For 2019, Stanley Black & Decker anticipates generating organic sales growth of about 4%. Supported by healthy sales growth, cost-saving actions and favorable pricing actions, adjusted earnings are predicted to be $8.50-$8.70 per share. This projection indicates rise of 4-7% from the year-ago reported figure.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has yielded a return of 8%, outperforming 0.4% growth recorded by industry .





However, the company is currently dealing with adverse impact of rising cost of sales, primarily due to commodity inflation, unfavorable impact of foreign currency movements and tariffs.



