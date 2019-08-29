Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.31, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $130.31, representing a -16.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.22 and a 22.46% increase over the 52 week low of $106.41.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.55%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an decrease of -0.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWK at 1.81%.