Stanley Black & Decker Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SWP

In trading on Monday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.66, changing hands as low as $96.30 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.92 per share, with $115.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $96.42.
