Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Standex International Corporation ( SXI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SXI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SXI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.77, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXI was $63.77, representing a -44.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.20 and a 2.82% increase over the 52 week low of $62.02.

SXI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SXI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.37. Zacks Investment Research reports SXI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.7%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.