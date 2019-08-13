Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Standard Motor Products, Inc. ( SMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.09, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMP was $44.09, representing a -22.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.54 and a 4.9% increase over the 52 week low of $42.03.

SMP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). SMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports SMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.8%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.