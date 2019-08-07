Standard Life Aberdeen H1 assets up 5% as market gains offset outflows

Reuters





By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Wednesday posted a 5% rise in first-half assets under management and administration as market gains more than offset continued net outflows of client cash.

Total assets at the end of the period were 577.5 billion pounds ($702 billion), up from 551.5 billion at the end of December. Positive market moves added 41.2 billion pounds, against net outflows of 15.9 billion pounds.

The outflows followed a pattern set earlier in the reporting season by sector rivals including Schroders , Jupiter Fund Management , Amundi and Man Group .

A reduction in operating expenses combined with its share of profits from Phoenix Group , which bought most of SLA's insurance business as part of a broader venture, and in which SLA retains a stake, helped cushion the hit.

SLA said cost-cutting plans remain on track, with 234 million pounds of the 350 million pounds a year in targeted savings already achieved.

Adjusted pretax profit in the period was 280 million pounds from 311 million a year earlier, while the interim dividend remained unchanged at 7.3 pence a share.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)