Quantcast

Standard Life Aberdeen H1 assets up 5% as market gains offset outflows

By Reuters

Reuters


By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Wednesday posted a 5% rise in first-half assets under management and administration as market gains more than offset continued net outflows of client cash.

Total assets at the end of the period were 577.5 billion pounds ($702 billion), up from 551.5 billion at the end of December. Positive market moves added 41.2 billion pounds, against net outflows of 15.9 billion pounds.

The outflows followed a pattern set earlier in the reporting season by sector rivals including Schroders , Jupiter Fund Management , Amundi and Man Group .

A reduction in operating expenses combined with its share of profits from Phoenix Group , which bought most of SLA's insurance business as part of a broader venture, and in which SLA retains a stake, helped cushion the hit.

SLA said cost-cutting plans remain on track, with 234 million pounds of the 350 million pounds a year in targeted savings already achieved.

Adjusted pretax profit in the period was 280 million pounds from 311 million a year earlier, while the interim dividend remained unchanged at 7.3 pence a share.

($1 = 0.8226 pounds)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar