StanChart H1 profit beats forecasts, flags trade tension risks

StanChart warns of trade war, rate risks as profit beats estimates



By Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White

HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC flagged the tit-for-tat tariff war between China and the United States and an easing monetary policy cycle as potential risks for the Asia-focused lender, even as it managed to exceed first-half profit estimates.

The trade war between the world's two largest economies has raised costs, roiled financial markets and has also triggered analyst concerns about its impact on global banks that handle the bulk of the trade finance related businesses.

"Concerns surrounding the potential escalation of trade tensions has affected sentiment and central banks' commentary is indicating a reversal of monetary policy normalisation," said StanChart Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford in a statement.

Pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, increased 3% to $2.41 billion in the January-June period from $2.35 billion in the same period last year, the bank said in the statement to the stock exchange.

The latest profit compared with the $2.23 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Standard Chartered.

The global impact of the trade tensions will "continue to reverberate" throughout 2019, StanChart said.

Citigroup last month reported a 9% drop in its second-quarter corporate lending business versus the year-ago period, and the U.S. bank said that trade tensions have discouraged some corporate customers from taking out loans.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a brief round of trade talks on Wednesday with little sign of progress and agreed to meet again in September, prolonging an uneasy truce in a year-long trade war.

StanChart also said that "recent political protests have additionally elevated the risk" in Hong Kong, referring to a wave of protests in the financial hub against a now suspended extradition bill that would see people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

TURNAROUND STRATEGY

Hong Kong-listed shares of StanChart were trading up 2.4 percent at 0550 GMT.

StanChart has been making steady progress in its turnaround strategy, and in a sign of confidence about its prospects of growing revenues the bank in April unveiled plans for an up to $1 billion share buyback, its first such in at least 20 years.

That came after its Chief Executive Bill Winters unveiled in February ambitious plans to double return on tangible equity and dividends in three years by cutting $700 million in costs and boosting income.

Winters' turnaround strategy has focussed on reducing costs, exiting low-return businesses, increasing investments on technology and sharpening focus on products and markets to become competitive and improve profitability.

The bank's return on tangible equity rose 88 basis points to 8.4 percent at end-June, the statement showed, and StanChart said it was confident its new strategy would help deliver a full-year return on tangible equity greater than 10% in 2021.

StanChart said that its core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, fell by 68 basis points from end-December last year to 13.5 percent after factoring in a 39-basis points impact due to the up to $1 billion share buyback programme.

It cut its operating expenses by 2.9 percent in the first half of the year to $5 billion, compared to the same period last year, but said second half costs are expected to be slightly higher than the first half mainly due to technology investments.