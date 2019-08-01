Quantcast

StanChart first-half profit rises 3%, beats forecasts

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC posted a 3% rise in its first-half profit on Thursday, beating market expectations, as the bank boosted revenues in its core Asian markets and managed to rein in costs.

Pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, increased to $2.41 billion in the January-June period from $2.35 billion in the same period last year, the London-headquartered bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The latest profit compared with the $2.23 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Standard Chartered.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar