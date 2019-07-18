Stalling Didi scrabbles to rev its China engine

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Didi Chuxing is revving up its sputtering engine. The ride-hailing app is trying to raise up to $2 billion in fresh funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Even with a dominant share in its home market, money-losing Didi is struggling with regulatory demands and a plethora of small rivals. There's reason for investors to be cautious.

The result has been a financial wreck. In an internal letter from Cheng dated September, the chief executive said the company lost more than 4 billion yuan ($582 million) in the first half of 2018 alone, after paying out more than 11.7 billion yuan in subsidies. Since then, Didi has raised fares in some cities, scaled back elsewhere, and even inked tie-ups with some rivals to staunch the bleed.

Cheng will hope a capital injection can jumpstart a turnaround. The company, which could be valued at $62 billion, is looking abroad for growth. It is already battling out with the likes of Uber in markets like Mexico and Brazil. Fresh funds could also help prop up sideway bets in autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and financial services.

Its backers may be less than enthusiastic, though. Lacklustre U.S. market debuts from Uber and Lyft have tempered enthusiasm for ride-hailing in general, raising question about profitability. Moreover, venture capitalists have become increasingly picky: Chinese deal flow in the second quarter cratered by more than three quarters from a year earlier to $9.7 billion, data from Preqin show. Didi's existing shareholders, including Softbank's Vision Fund and Apple , will need to step up.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing is working to raise up to $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on July 17, citing sources familiar the matter. The funding round is likely to value the company at around $62 billion, the report said.

- The company last raised $500 million from U.S. travel group Booking Holdings in July 2018. Financial details were not disclosed at the time.

- In 2016, Uber sold its Chinese business to Didi in exchange for a minority stake. Uber's 15.4% share of Didi was valued at $8 billion as of December, according to filings.

Wall Street Journalreport