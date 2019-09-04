Stakeholder capitalism gets German reality check

Reuters





By Liam Proud and Ed Cropley

(The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stakeholder capitalism is getting a reality check in Germany. Proponents of more worker-friendly companies, including U.S. Democratic presidential candidates like Senator Elizabeth Warren and even chief executives such as JPMorgan'sJamie Dimon, should take note of a Bavarian takeover drama over headlight maker Osram Licht .

Unions have criticised the AMS bid. Aside from questions over the fit, the Swiss-listed group is smaller than Osram, with a market capitalisation of about 3 billion euros and only about a third as many workers. AMS says it will protect jobs and factories in Germany. But the enlarged group's net debt will be 4.3 times its EBITDA, worryingly high for a company exposed to the cyclical car and smartphone industries, and could go higher still if a planned rights issue fails. To get leverage down again, AMS needs to hit its target of 240 million euros in cost savings within two years, and it's hard to see that happening without job cuts.

That sounds like a potential lose-lose outcome for Osram's employees. So what can the company's board members, half of whom are union representatives, do? Germany's corporate governance system is supposed to ensure businesses are run for the benefit of workers as well as shareholders. JPMorgan's Dimon and his U.S. Business Roundtable colleagues recently argued that investing in employees and communities is the only way to be successful in the long term.

Yet when there's a cash offer on the table, shareholders have no incentive to care about the long run. Osram's board could hold off from recommending AMS's bid, or try to attach conditions. But ultimately the offer will succeed if more than 70% of Osram shareholders accept.

The lesson is that even in the German system, directors can do little to rebuff the highest cash offer that comes in, even if a debt-heavy takeover looks likely to hit workers hard. For Warren and others who may be looking to copy the Teutonic model, Osram is illuminating for the wrong reasons.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Austrian sensor specialist AMS made a 4.3 billion euro offer for larger German lighting group Osram Licht on Sept. 3, outbidding a rival pitch by private equity duo Bain Capital and Carlyle.

- The AMS cash offer of 38.50 euros per share is 10% above the 35 euros per share bid by the buyout firms, which was recommended by Osram's board. Both offers now run until Oct. 1.

- The financing for the AMS bid includes a 4.2 billion euro bridging loan underwritten by UBS and HSBC. AMS plans to refinance that facility by issuing debt and equity.

- Osram shares were at 37.1 euros by 0736 GMT on Sept. 4, after closing 1.7% higher at 36.91 euros on Sept. 3 in the wake of AMS making its formal offer.

