STAG Industrial (STAG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.41, changing hands as low as $28.02 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.2441 per share, with $31.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.05.
