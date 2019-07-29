Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Stag Industrial, Inc. ( STAG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that STAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.31, the dividend yield is 4.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAG was $30.31, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.66 and a 30.4% increase over the 52 week low of $23.24.

STAG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). STAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports STAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.16%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAG as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 0.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAG at 3.44%.