Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( STAF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.39, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAF was $1.39, representing a -59.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.46 and a 6.92% increase over the 52 week low of $1.30.

STAF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). STAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports STAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 30.23%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.