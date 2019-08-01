Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STAA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.59, changing hands as high as $37.34 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading up about 19% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.7001 per share, with $54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.58.
