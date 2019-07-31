Quantcast

St. James's Place, Lloyds pull FTSE 100 lower, Next shines

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, as a results-driven slide in shares of wealth manager St. James's Place and mortgage lender Lloyds overshadowed upbeat forecast from clothing retailer Next.

The main index lost 0.2%, as exporter stocks also weighed after the pound rebounded slightly from a 28-month low. The FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 0709 GMT, though mall operator Intu tanked 16% after first-half results.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, slipped 4.2%, as a further charge to meet claims for mis-sold insurance to consumers hit its earnings.

However, retailer Next jumped 7.3% to a more than one-year high after it raised its full-year sales and profit targets. Rival Marks & Spencer also gained 2.3%.





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar