St. James's Place, Lloyds pull FTSE 100 lower, Next shines

July 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, as a results-driven slide in shares of wealth manager St. James's Place and mortgage lender Lloyds overshadowed upbeat forecast from clothing retailer Next.

The main index lost 0.2%, as exporter stocks also weighed after the pound rebounded slightly from a 28-month low. The FTSE 250 was roughly flat by 0709 GMT, though mall operator Intu tanked 16% after first-half results.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, slipped 4.2%, as a further charge to meet claims for mis-sold insurance to consumers hit its earnings.

However, retailer Next jumped 7.3% to a more than one-year high after it raised its full-year sales and profit targets. Rival Marks & Spencer also gained 2.3%.