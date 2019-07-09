ST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.95, changing hands as low as $46.89 per share. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ST's low point in its 52 week range is $40.78 per share, with $56.28 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.05.
