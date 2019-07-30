S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

S&T Bancorp, Inc. ( STBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.6, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STBA was $37.6, representing a -21.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.77 and a 6.94% increase over the 52 week low of $35.16.

STBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). STBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports STBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.74%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.