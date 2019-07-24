SSW or KEX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Transportation - Shipping stocks are likely familiar with Seaspan (SSW) and Kirby (KEX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Seaspan and Kirby are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SSW likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KEX has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SSW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.19, while KEX has a forward P/E of 22.18. We also note that SSW has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KEX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for SSW is its P/B ratio of 0.69. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KEX has a P/B of 1.41.

These metrics, and several others, help SSW earn a Value grade of B, while KEX has been given a Value grade of C.

SSW is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SSW is likely the superior value option right now.