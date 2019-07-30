SSNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.19, changing hands as low as $47.00 per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSNC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.96 per share, with $67.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.00.
