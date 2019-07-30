SSD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.69, changing hands as low as $57.36 per share. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.54 per share, with $78.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.04.
