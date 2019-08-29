SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( SSNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SSNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.59, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSNC was $45.59, representing a -32.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.73 and a 11.3% increase over the 52 week low of $40.96.

SSNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). SSNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports SSNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.82%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSNC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSNC as a top-10 holding:

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIEQ with an decrease of -2.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSNC at 1.7%.