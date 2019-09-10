Quantcast

SRG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.30, changing hands as high as $42.18 per share. Seritage Growth Properties shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Seritage Growth Properties 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SRG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.6031 per share, with $51.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SRG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?