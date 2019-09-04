SRCL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.62, changing hands as high as $46.72 per share. Stericycle Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRCL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.36 per share, with $62.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.68.
