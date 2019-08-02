Square (SQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.05, changing hands as low as $67.25 per share. Square Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $49.82 per share, with $101.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.95.
