Square (SQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Square (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $73.22, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 13.92% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQ as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, SQ is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 36.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion, which would represent changes of +61.7% and +35.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% higher. SQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 95.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.74.

We can also see that SQ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.