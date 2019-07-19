Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY ), which added 17,000,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is up about 1.8%, and Apple ( AAPL ) is lower by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ( PILL
), which added 150,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: SPY, PILL: Big ETF Inflows