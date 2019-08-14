Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY ), where 34,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is off about 1.6%, and Apple ( AAPL ) is lower by about 1.6%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF ( KOMP
), which lost 660,000 of its units, representing a 35.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of KOMP, in morning trading today L3harris Technologies ( LHX
) is off about 0.8%, and Raytheon Company (RTN) is lower by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: SPY, KOMP: Big ETF Outflows