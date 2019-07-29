SPY, AGT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 18,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.9%, and Apple is higher by about 0.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 31.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AGT, in morning trading today Mercadolibre is down about 0.7%, and Globant is lower by about 0.9%.
