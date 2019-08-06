Sprint to launch Chinese-made OnePlus 5G smartphone in U.S.

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp said on Tuesday it would launch a 5G smartphone made by OnePlus, becoming the second U.S. wireless carrier after T-Mobile to offer a cellphone made by the Chinese company.

Sprint, whose 5G service is priced at $80 per month, is already offering 5G smartphones from Taiwan's HTC and South Korean mobile makers, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Display .

The U.S. telecommunications company did not disclose when, and at what price, the OnePlus smartphone will be made available.

Rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T are also building out 5G next generation wireless network across the U.S.