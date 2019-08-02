Quantcast

Sprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers, shares rise

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Friday reported fewer-than-expected losses in quarterly net phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the U.S. wireless carrier's cheaper plans helped it retain customers amid its pending merger with larger rival T-Mobile US .

The company said it lost a net 128,000 phone subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 150,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

This helped the company post a smaller-than-expected loss and beat Wall Street estimates for revenue, sending its shares up 2.4% in trading before the bell.

Sprint and T-Mobile, the No. 4 and No. 3 U.S. wireless carriers respectively, behind AT&T and Verizon Communications are in the process of merging with each other.

Sprint's earnings announcement comes about a week after the U.S. Justice Department approved its $26 billion merger with T-Mobile.

As part of that approval, T-Mobile agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile and other assets to Dish Network Corp to build out a viable fourth carrier in a couple of years.

Sprint reported a net loss attributable to the company of $111 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $176 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total net operating revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $8.13 billion, above estimates of $8.06 billion.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: DISH ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar