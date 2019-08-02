Sprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers

Reuters





Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Friday reported fewer-than-feared losses in quarterly net phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the U.S. wireless carrier's cheaper plans helped it retain customers amid its pending merger with larger rival T-Mobile US .

The company said it lost a net 128,000 phone subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 150,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total net operating revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $8.13 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.