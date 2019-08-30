Sprint Collaborates With Ericsson to Improve Video Analytics

Sprint Corporation S recently unveiled a state-of-the-art video analytics solution to facilitate business enterprises to make informed and timely decisions to avert any potential crisis and improve operational efficiency. Dubbed Curiosity Smart Video Analytics, the product was developed in conjunction with technology partners Ericsson ERIC and Hitachi Vantara - a data storage system provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.





Leveraging AI and IoT, this highly adaptable solution delivers automated alerts and advanced video analytics technology to redefine the critical security operations of diverse business entities. It automates workflow and enables to visualize events with unmatched precision, thereby minimizing human errors and enhancing overall security capabilities. The product utilizes video cameras as an 'all-contextual' sensor to gain critical insights through advanced analytics on real time basis.Curiosity Smart Video Analytics is integrated with various unrelated systems, IoT sensors, diverse video sources and existing video assets to gain an all permeating idea of the physical environment. This is where its technology partners fit in the overall scheme of things. Ericsson offers IoT connectivity platform (through IoT Accelerator), integration, managed services, remote storage, compute management, support and field services. In particular, the Ericsson IoT Accelerator offers global connectivity and device management features on a unified platform. With a strong, modular approach delivered as a service, IoT Accelerator enables faster time to market, lower risk of investment, and reduced complexity for IoT applications and services.Hitachi Vantara will provide cameras, 3D lidar, video data storage & management, geospatial data visualization, video analytics and analytics dashboard to Sprint. Curiosity Smart Video Analytics will employ Lumada Video Insights, an end-to-end adaptable suite of applications that delivers operational safety and business intelligence, and proven DataOps technologies to augment its efficacy. This, in turn, will enable diverse organizations like cities, airports and railways to universities and businesses to keep people safe, maintain efficient operations and enable a thriving community.Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while increasing network investments and adding digital capabilities is likely to drive its financial performance in the coming quarters. Also, the company's multi-year plan to improve cost structure and its "Unlimited for All" plan offer for customers bode well.In addition, Sprint's all-stock merger with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has now been cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice, and is awaiting approval from the FCC. The combined company, New T-Mobile, will have about 127 million customers. It will have a strong closing balance sheet and a fully funded business plan with a strong foundation of secured investment grade debt at close. It will be a force for positive change in the U.S. wireless, video and broadband industries. The new company will have the network capacity to rapidly create a nationwide 5G network with the breadth and depth needed to enable U.S. firms and entrepreneurs to continue leading in the 5G era.Driven by diligent execution of operational strategies, the stock has rallied 17.2% compared with the industry 's growth of 12.1% year to date.





