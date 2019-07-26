Sprint bonds rally as T-Mobile merger nears approval

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 26 (IFR) - Sprint bonds took another leg up last week on further reports that regulators will soon approve its merger with T-Mobile following an agreement to divest certain assets.

Sprint bonds were some of the most heavily traded securities in the corporate space last Wednesday following the news. The 8.75% 2032s, 6.875% 2028s and 7.625% 2026s were all up between two and 3.25 points, according to MarketAxess data.

Bloomberg reported that Dish has agreed to a US$5bn purchase of T-Mobile/Sprint assets as part of a divestiture plan that would allow the Department of Justice to approve the US$26bn merger between the two telecoms companies.

"We see it as more likely that Dish looks to raise new debt and/or equity in the spectrum silo or potentially outside of Dish Network all together, for instance if it creates a 'Dish Wireless' JV with co-investors," the research firm said.

Dish is an infrequent issuer in the bond markets, which it has not tapped since 2016, according to IFR data.

At the time, it issued a 7.75% 2026, which was up as high as 1.44 points at 101.813 in early Wednesday trading, according to MarketAxess data.

Meanwhile, markets are bracing for the bond take-out for the initial financing of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, which banks have been marketing to the buyside for some time.

The deal is expected to combine both secured and unsecured debt, with one investor expecting pricing to come somewhere between AT+T and Charter, which has also straddled the high-grade and junk markets in the past.