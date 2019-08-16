Springer heirs tender some shares in KKR buyout

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The grandchildren of the founder of German publisher Axel Springer have tendered some of their shares to KKR , the U.S. private equity investor that has offered to buy out minority shareholders.

Ariane Springer and Axel Sven Springer sold approximately 3.7% of the share capital in the business but will retain the rest of their holdings as independent shareholders, KKR said in a statement on Friday.

KKR had already secured a 27.8% stake in Axel Springer via its offer of 63 euros per share, which has been extended on the same terms until Aug. 21. It has struck a five-year alliance with Friede Springer - widow of the company's founder - and CEO Mathias Doepfner, who between them hold 45.4%.