Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Sprague Resources LP ( SRLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.668 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SRLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.64, the dividend yield is 14.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRLP was $18.64, representing a -33.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 35.47% increase over the 52 week low of $13.76.

SRLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). SRLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SRLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -59.18%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.