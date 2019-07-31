Spotify revenue beats on higher subscriber addition

Reuters





July 31 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as the music streaming company added more paid subscribers to its premium service.

Spotify said it now has 108 million premium subscribers, up 30% from a year earlier. Revenue from premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90% of its overall revenue, rose to 1.50 billion euros ($1.67 billion) in the quarter.

Since launching its service more than a decade ago, Spotify has overcome resistance from big record labels and some major music artists to transform how people listen to music.

Revenue rose to 1.67 billion euros for the three months ended June 30 from 1.27 billion euros a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of 1.64 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable narrowed to 76 million euros, or 0.42 euros per share, compared with 394 million euros, or 2.20 euros per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)