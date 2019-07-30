Spotify Earnings Preview: What SPOT Stock Investors Can Expect

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A Spotify earnings preview is in order as we prepare for the company to release its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ) isn't set to release its earnings report for the second quarter of the year until tomorrow. It will do this before the markets open. However, it doesn't hurt to take a look at what we can expect from the company.

Starting off the Spotify earnings preview for the second quarter of 2019 is Wall Street's losses per share estimate of 35 cents. The low estimate for the company is losses per share of 86 cents. On the high end of estimates is losses per share of 12 cents.

The next major factor to look at for the Spotify earnings preview of its most recent quarter is revenue. The average estimate from analysts is for the company to report revenue of $1.83 billion for the period. The low estimate for the quarter is revenue of $1.78 billion. Then there's the high estimate that has revenue sitting at $1.87 billion.

Spotify will be holding a live webcast of to go over its results for the second quarter of 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. This will be up on at its investors website . A recording of the webcast will also go up once it is complete.

Spotify is a music streaming service that operates in 79 countries and territories around the world. It currently has 217 million monthly active users and 100 million of them are Premium Subscribers.

SPOT stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

