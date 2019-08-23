SPOT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.10, changing hands as low as $137.14 per share. Spotify Technology SA shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPOT's low point in its 52 week range is $103.29 per share, with $196.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $137.53.
